Arsenal’s First 3 EPL Games That May See Them Drop Points In The EPL Title Race

As the Premier League anticipation builds for the upcoming season, Arsenal fans are eagerly awaiting the kickoff, hoping for a strong start. However, the first three fixtures – against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, and Fulham – might pose challenges that could lead to dropped points for the Gunners.

Facing Nottingham Forest in the season opener, Arsenal might have to navigate an early hurdle. Forest, known for their tenacious defending and ability to disrupt top-tier teams, could exploit any opening game jitters.

Crystal Palace, another seemingly less formidable opponent, could prove tricky. Historically, they’ve displayed a knack for springing surprises against higher-ranked clubs. Arsenal must be wary of underestimating Palace’s counter-attacking prowess.

Fulham, though promoted, might not be a straightforward match either. Their familiarity with Premier League terrain and determination to establish themselves could make them a tough nut to crack. Arsenal must avoid complacency, as Fulham could capitalize on any defensive lapses.

To secure a strong start to the season, Arsenal’s defense needs to be sharp and cohesive. The midfield must control possession and create opportunities, while the attack should capitalize on chances efficiently. Mikel Arteta’s tactical acumen will be put to the test in devising game plans that overcome these potential pitfalls.

While these games appear manageable on paper, the Premier League is renowned for its unpredictability. Arsenal must approach each match with focus and determination to ensure they don’t drop points early on, setting the tone for a successful campaign ahead.

