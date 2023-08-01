Arsenal are currently one of the busiest premier league club in the summer transfer window this year. With the premier league season set to start in two weeks time, the Gunners have signed three or more players in the transfer window. They signed Declan Rice from West Ham for a world record fee and also recruited Timber from Ajax, while Havertz was signed from Chelsea. From the look of things, Arsenal currently has the most valuable squad in England and their squad depth is stringer than it was last season.

Arsenal’s current Squad Depth For 2023/24 Season.

Goalkeeper: A. Ramsdale, Turner and Hein.

Defenders: Gabriel Magalhaes, J. Timber, B. White, Tomiyasu, Saliba William, Rob Holding, K. Tierney, O. Zinchenko and Kiwior.

Midfielders: Jorginho, Thomas Partey, M. Odegaard, L. Trossard, Kai Havertz, E. Smith Rowe, and Vieira.

Forwards: E. Nketiah, G. Jesus, Balogun, G. Martinelli, Nelson, B. Saka and Marquinhos.

Based on the squad depth above, Arsenal could comfortably participate in the UEFA champions league and also engage Manchester city in the premier league title race in the upcoming season. However, their players are currently trying to integrate into their teams playing style. Most of their new signings has made impact during the pre-season fixtures. Which of the players do you think would finish as Arsenal’s top goalscorer next season.

