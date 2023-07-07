Arsenal’s Clean Sheet in The Premier League When Saliba Played vs When He Did Not Play

The impact of one player on a team’s performance can often be underestimated. However, when it comes to William Saliba, his presence or absence on the pitch for Arsenal can have a profound effect on their defensive capabilities. As reported by Squawka. The stark contrast in the number of clean sheets achieved by Arsenal in the Premier League when Saliba played versus when he didn’t play highlights the importance of his contribution to the team.

When Saliba was in the starting lineup, Arsenal managed an impressive 12 clean sheets throughout the season. This is a testament to his defensive prowess and ability to organize and command a backline. His positioning and intelligence on the pitch allowed Arsenal to nullify opposition attacks and prevent their opponents from finding the back of the net.

However, when Saliba was sidelined due to injury, Arsenal’s clean sheet record took a sharp decline, plummeting to a meager 2 clean sheets. This significant drop demonstrates the vital role Saliba played in ensuring Arsenal’s defensive stability.

Saliba’s absence not only left a void in the Arsenal defense, but it also exposed potential weaknesses within the team. Without his reassuring presence, Arsenal struggled to maintain a solid defensive structure and were often vulnerable to conceding goals.

In conclusion, the impact of William Saliba on Arsenal’s clean sheet record in the Premier League cannot be understated. His ability to organize and lead the defense proved invaluable, as evidenced by the impressive number of clean sheets achieved when he played. Arsenal will be eagerly anticipating Saliba’s return from injury, as they look to regain their defensive solidity and improve their clean sheet record in the future.

