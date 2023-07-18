Arsenal’s Big Summer Signings & Transfers

Arsenal will have one of the biggest transfer windows in the club’s history, following the signings of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice this summer.

The Gunners finished second to Manchester City last season and lacked team depth which gave Manchester City an edge in the title race. The club is also looking for another defender, Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Henrichs, new midfielder Thomas Partey will leave and a possible replacement for Bukayo Saka. Saka, 21, has played in every Premier League game for the Gunners in the past season, and finding a suitable option to cover him remains on the to-do list this summer. Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson were deployed on the right wing in the 2022/23 campaign but Nelson is expected to feature more in midfield next season.

Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz can play on the right, but they are not natural wingers. Ethan Nwaneri, the youngest player in the Premier League, has signed a new long-term contract in north London. Nwaneri could have been brought on in a game already won to save Bukayo Saka in a few minutes.

