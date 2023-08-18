Arsenal’s Best XI That May Help Them To Victory In Thier Second Premier League Games

Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace in thier second game of the season, and they will be hoping to come out with a win against the Roy Hodgson led team on Monday.

Ahead of the game, many people would be wandering what should be Arsenal’s best lineup against Crystal Palace, hence, this article describes Arsenal’s best team to give them all points against Crystal Palace.

Below is how we feel Arsenal should lineup against Crystal Palace;

With the resurgence of Nketiah, it will be best for the young striker to start ahead of Kai Havertz who has continued to misfire.

The English striker (Nketiah) scored Arsenal’s first goal of the season last week after he was snubbed by Arteta against Man City in the community shield.

The Gunners started their season brilliantly with a win against Nottingham Forest last season, and fans would be hoping to see them continue with their form.

Elijah2022 (

)