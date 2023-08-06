Arsenal’s Best & Worst Players In The Community Shield Win Against Man City

On Sunday, Arsenal defeated Manchester City for the first time in three years in the Community Shield.

After falling behind in the 77th minute, the Gunners battled back to equalize in the 101st minute, sending the game to penalties.

Arsenal then took advantage of Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri’s missed penalty kicks to win the Community Shield for the 17th time.

Arsenal’s best players vs Man city:

William Saliba

It’s safe to conclude that William Saliba’s season-ending back injury was a major reason Arsenal’s title challenge fizzled.

Now fully fit, the towering centre-back demonstrated to Gunners supporters what they were lacking at the conclusion of last season during the win at Wembley Stadium. The fact that Erling Haaland had an xG of 0 throughout Sunday’s game says everything about Saliba’s play.

Leandro Trossard

The Belgian has quietly been excellent for Arsenal since joining the club in January, and his superb appearance on Sunday helped his prospects of becoming a regular starter.

Trossard’s strike on goal would wind up in the back of the net after a big deflection, and he followed that up with a cool penalty in the shootout as well.

Arsenal’s worst players vs Man city

Kai Harvertz

In his first notable game for Arsenal, the big money signing was used as a false nine due to the unavailability of Gabriel Jesus.

The German had two chances in the first half but squandered both, and his hold-up play was generally lacking on the day.

Gabriel Martinelli

On the whole, Arsenal’s front three were underwhelming on Sunday. Gabriel Martinelli struggled to get away from Kyle Walker at Wembley and just didn’t contribute in the final third like you’d expect.

Explorer_legend (

)