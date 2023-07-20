Arsenal’s Backup Options In 2023/2024 Season

The Gunners now have a squad value of over €1 Billion following the arrival of new signings including Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Arsenal have been busy in this summer transfer window. The Gunners are looking to compete for different titles next season and have secured the signing of three World-Class footballers. Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus is also on Arsenal’s list of transfer targets this summer.

Matt Turner, Nuno Tavares, Runarsson, Austin Trusty, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Cedric Soares, Vieira, Rob Holding, Reiss Nelson, Jurrien Timber, Tierney, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ethan Nwaneri, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny, Marquinhos, Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard, Nicolas Pepe, Edward Nketiah and Folarin Balogun are Arsenal’s backup options next season.

Wayne Rooney’s MLS All-Star side was thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal and the DC United boss admitted that Mikel Arteta’s side are one of the best teams in Europe.

The Gunners finished second in the premier league last season and they will play UEFA Champions League football next season. Arsenal were the favorites to win the league title last season but one of their key players, William Saliba picked up an injury that ruled him out for the entire season. Mikel Arteta’s side are now preparing ahead of next season competitions.

