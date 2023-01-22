Arsenal’s Available 6 Attackers Including Trossard And Saka Cost The Gunners £68million

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Excluding Gabriel Jesus, who has been unavailable since the end of the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar, Arsenal currently has 6 Attacking Players in their squad.

The Gunners have Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard.

In an era where clubs like Chelsea, spend hefty amount of money to Sign Players or build a squad, Arsenal arguably have one of the best Attacking lineup in the Premier league, and they didn’t spend much Money to assemble them.

Eddie Nketiah has scored 7 goals for Arsenal this season as he was able to step into the void left opened by Gabriel Jesus. The England International cost the Gunners zero pound Sterling as he was brought into the squad from the Hale End Academy, just like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Martin Odegaard was signed for just £35million and he’s the Midfielder with the highest number of goals in the Premier league this season. Leandro Trossard cost Arsenal just £27million while Gabriel Martinelli was signed from a 4th tier Brazilian League and cost the Gunners just £6million.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard cost Arsenal a total of £68million. Chelsea spent £89million to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk alone this January.

