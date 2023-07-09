Arsenal’s Attack, Midfield And Defensive Options In 2023/2024 Season

The Gunners now have several World-Class players in their squad following the signing of Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. The Gunners have reportedly agreed a £105 fee to sign Rice from West Ham. Declan Rice will join Arsenal very soon and will become the most expensive Englishman of all time. Declan Rice fee to Arsenal surpasses Jack Grealish’s fee to Manchester City, £100 million.

Arsenal spent £65 million on signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea. Despite his inconsistent performance at Chelsea last season, Havertz still remains one of the best midfielders in the premier league.

Martin Odegaard formed an impressive attacking partnership with Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus last season. They all helped Arsenal finish as runners-up in the premier league last season.

Ben White formed an impressive defensive partnership with Gabriel, William Saliba and Zinchenko last season. Aaron Ramsdale was also one of the best Goalkeepers in the premier league last season.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Pepe, Trossard, Saka, Folarin Balogun, Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Marquinhos are Arsenal’s attacking options next season.

Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Rice, Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe, Elneny, Fabio Vieira, Cedric and Lokonga are Arsenal’s midfield options next season. Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner and Runarsson are the Goalkeepers.

Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Nuno Tavares, Rob Holding, Trusty and Tierney are Arsenal’s defensive options next season.

Malikings (

)