Arsenal XI vs Man City: Predicted Lineup, Confirmed Team News And Injury Latest For Community Shield

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a complex decision in selecting his left-back for the upcoming Community Shield clash against Manchester City. With Oleksandr Zinchenko ruled out due to an injury, Arteta is left with three potential options to fill the crucial position.

Kieran Tierney, though a key figure, has often been overlooked by Arteta due to Zinchenko’s success in an inverted role. Another choice is Jakub Kiwior, who has deputized during pre-season matches. However, it’s Jurrien Timber, who stepped in at left-back during the Emirates Cup against Monaco, that might be the most suitable candidate to replicate Zinchenko’s role despite not being a natural left-back.

Although Bukayo Saka missed a recent draw due to illness, he is expected to be fit to start. On the other hand, Manchester City will have to do without Gabriel Jesus, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Folarin Balogun, Reiss Nelson, and Albert Sambi Lokonga are doubtful due to injuries, although their starting positions seem unlikely even if they recover in time. Mohamed Elneny, who is returning from a severe knee injury, is also anticipated to be unavailable.

The impending match is expected to mark competitive debuts for players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Integrating Havertz into the lineup might pose a challenging decision for Arteta, especially against City’s dominating possession play. The Arsenal manager is set to reveal his team news update on Friday afternoon, shedding light on the final selection.

The predicted Arsenal starting lineup includes names like Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Odegaard, and Nketiah. However, uncertainties in the left-back role and the incorporation of new talents like Havertz emphasize the complexity of Arteta’s decision-making ahead of the Wembley Stadium showdown.

