Arsenal XI vs Man City: Confirmed Team News, Predicted Lineup And Injury For Community Shield Today

As Arsenal prepares to face Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley, Mikel Arteta has the luxury of having most of his squad available. However, there is a concern looming over the left-back position due to the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

With Zinchenko sidelined, Arteta faces a choice among three options to fill the void. Kieran Tierney, who hasn’t often been favored by Arteta, might be considered despite the success of Zinchenko’s unconventional role. Jakub Kiwior, who stepped in during preseason, and Jurrien Timber, who played at left-back in the Emirates Cup fixture against Monaco, are also contenders. Although Timber is not a natural left-back, he could replicate the Zinchenko role effectively.

Fortunately for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka, who missed the midweek 1-1 draw due to illness, is expected to recover and start. On the flip side, Gabriel Jesus (knee) will be absent.

While doubts linger over Folarin Balogun (foot), Reiss Nelson (toe), and Albert Sambi Lokonga (muscle), even if fit, they are unlikely to be included in the starting lineup.

Despite his return from a serious knee injury, Mohamed Elneny, similar to Zinchenko, is expected to be unavailable.

Arteta will likely field competitive debuts for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Timber. Integrating Havertz into the lineup poses a challenge, and Arteta’s decision to possibly drop Thomas Partey for Havertz signifies a bold approach against City’s possession dominance.

Regarding Havertz’s role, Arteta stated, “He has played… different positions, so we will see… We have to have our eyes open to that and not just close the door to something because that is not the best thing to do.”

The predicted Arsenal lineup features Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Despite uncertainties surrounding Lokonga, Nelson, and Balogun, along with the injuries to Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, and Elneny, the stage is set for an intriguing match on August 6, 2023, at Wembley Stadium, with kickoff at 4pm BST.

