Arsenal XI vs Fulham: Predicted Lineup, Confirmed Team News And Injury For Tomorrow’s Match

Following a swift recovery from knee surgery, Gabriel Jesus is poised to make his first appearance of the season for Arsenal. The 26-year-old striker has been deemed fit to feature against Fulham after completing a week of training at the Gunners’ London Colney training facility. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed this positive development during his pre-match press conference, highlighting Jesus’s impressive form and preparation: “He is looking really sharp and trained really well for the full week, so he is ready to go.”

While it remains uncertain whether the Brazilian forward will kick off the match, Eddie Nketiah’s commendable performance during Jesus’s absence suggests he might retain his starting position. Nketiah is likely to form an attacking trio alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, potentially relegating Jesus to the substitute bench.

In other lineup aspects, the midfield trio of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard is set to continue, with Aaron Ramsdale securing his spot in goal ahead of new recruit David Raya. Arsenal will need to adjust their defensive setup due to Takehiro Tomiyasu’s contentious red card in the previous match against Crystal Palace. Oleksandr Zinchenko, who made a return from injury as a substitute on Monday, might step in. The defensive quartet could be composed of William Saliba, Ben White, Thomas Partey, and Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, Jurrien Timber faces a potentially season-ending knee injury incurred in a match against Nottingham Forest on the opening day. Injuries to Reiss Nelson and Mohammed Elneny further compound Arsenal’s selection challenges. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Kieran Tierney, and Florin Balogun could miss out due to ongoing transfer discussions, potentially leading to their omission from the lineup.

The predicted Arsenal XI for the upcoming clash is: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli. The match is scheduled for 3pm BST on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Emirates Stadium.

Latest5 (

)