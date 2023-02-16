Arsenal Was A Lot Better Than Manchester City In Vital Away Win, Grealish Speaks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Vanguard, Jack Grealish felt Arsenal was “a lot better” than Manchester City despite the champions winning 3-1 at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Grealish, and Erling Haaland were enough to give City a crucial three points in the Premier League title race, although Bukayo Saka scored from the point for the hosts.

The win skips City on goal difference ahead of Arsenal as they chase a fifth title in six seasons, despite Mikel Arteta’s men having a game in hand. Grealish believes City was lucky to beat the Gunners, who maintained 63.6 percent of possession and had 10 shots on the visitors’ nine.

To be honest, I don’t think we’ve played that well, said Grealish after his fifth goal involvement in nine Premier League games since returning from the World Cup. I think Arsenal played a lot better than us. I thought they were the better team, I think so.

Grealish won the Premier League title last season in his first season with City after they made him the most expensive English player ever by activating his £100m release clause at Aston Villa. The 27-year-old believes City showed the champion’s mentality against Arsenal, saying, When you win trophies you have to come up with reasons like this. Even if you’re not at your best, you still need to win games.

Grealish scored in last month’s 2-1 derby loss to Manchester United and added another goal in a big game against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The winger says scoring goals in important games was exactly what he set out to do when he joined City, explaining, Honestly, it was massive. For me, it was a great evening.

I wanted to do that. I feel like I played well. I want to come and influence these big games. To be honest it was so important to score tonight that I was thrilled, for me and the team. I thank the manager, he lets me play a lot and freely. Grealish had a possible red card in mind as he celebrated after scoring in the 72nd minute, having been booked earlier in the game for a disagreement.

I know [Ilkay] Gundo[gan] and I knew he would pass. He’s so selfless, I just knew he’d pass, Grealish recalled. When it came it felt like 10 seconds.

I wanted to try to reverse it but I know [Aaron] Ramsdale from our time in England. As I was celebrating I wanted to take off my shirt but I already had a yellow card!

