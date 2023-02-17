SPORT

Arsenal wants a quick response to challenge Man City for the title.

As the Gunners attempt to end a four-game winless streak at Aston Villa on Saturday, they have no time to dwell on the fact that they lost the Premier League’s top spot to Manchester City.

On Wednesday, City stormed the Emirates and ended Arsenal’s unbeaten home record, winning 3-1 to reclaim the top spot for the first time since November.

Arsenal lost eight points in their previous three league games after losing to Everton and a contentious 1-1 draw with Brentford after dropping just seven points in their first 19 games.

Arsenal still have a game in hand on City in the race for the championship, and City only leads on goal difference.

Arteta’s team has to win at Villa Park to turn things around, but there are concerns that the young team may be suffering from exhaustion and injury.

Thomas Partey, a key midfielder, is anticipated to miss Saturday’s game because of a muscular issue, while Gabriel Jesus is still sidelined.

If City wants to keep moving toward their goal of winning the league for the fifth time in six seasons, they must halt Nottingham Forest’s five-month unbeaten streak at the City Ground.

