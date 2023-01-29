Arsenal vs Manchester City: Next Five Premier League Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal are currently five points ahead of Manchester city in the 2022/23 premier league table. The Gunners currently have 50 points, while Manchester city have 45 points. The Premier league race could be decided in the next five fixtures and there is possibility that Manchester city could catch up with Arsenal after the next five games.

In the next five premier league games, Arsenal would be playing against Everton, Brentford, Manchester city, Aston Villa and Leicester city. They could draw against the Foxes and Merseyside blue, and also lose against Manchester city. Out of a possible 15 points, Arsenal could accumulate just 8 points and if this happens, they could lose the top spot to Manchester city.

On the other hand, Manchester city would be playing against Tottenham, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth in their next five premier league fixture. The Sky Blue teams could accumulate 14 points out of a possible 15 points. The only team could drop points against would likely be Tottenham and this is because of how easily they conceded two goals against them. If Manchester city could avoid defeat in their next five games, there is a possibility that they would cover the gap on top of the table and top the table.

