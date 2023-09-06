Arsenal vs. Man Utd Clash: Combined Best XI After Their Last Encounter

In a thrilling clash at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal and Manchester United battled fiercely, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Arsenal’s remarkable comeback in stoppage time left a lasting impression.

The drama began with Marcus Rashford’s clinical strike, set up by Christian Eriksen, giving United the lead. Arsenal quickly responded, as Martin Odegaard unleashed a powerful finish. However, both teams had their fair share of missed opportunities, including a Kai Havertz blunder in front of the net and a VAR-overturned penalty decision.The late-game heroics came when Declan Rice’s shot deflected into the net, putting Arsenal ahead. Subsequently, Gabriel Jesus sealed the deal, sending the Emirates Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

Now, let’s take a look at the combined lineup of the best players from both teams after this memorable clash:

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard

Defenders: Oleksandr Zinchenko, William Saliba, Lisandro Martinez, and Ben White

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

