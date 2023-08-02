Arsenal vs Man City: preview, Lineups, injury news, Head record And More ahead of Community Shield

In the Community Shield, Arsenal will face Manchester City. Manchester City won the Premier League and the FA Cup, while Arsenal finished second.

The season start is set for August 6, 2023, and will take place at Wembley Stadium.

The Football Association (FA) has agreed to delay the Community Shield kick-off time to allow fans to travel from London to Manchester following the game. The game will now begin at 4 p.m., rather than the previously scheduled 5:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs Manchester City potential XI Starting Lineup

Arsenal potential lineup

MANCHESTER CITY POTENTIAL LINEUP

ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER CITY:- INJURY NEWS

Manchester City Injury

Kevin De Bruyne: Thigh injury

Nathan Ake: Other

ARSENAL INJURY NEWS

Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga: Muscular Injury

Reiss Nelson: Ankle/Foot Injury

Folarin Balogun: Ankle/Foot Injury

Declan Rice: Other

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Calf/Shin/Heel Injury

ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER CITY:- HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City

Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal

ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER CITY:- Prediction

Manchester City has won the Community Shield six times, while Arsenal has won it 16 times. City has participated in the competition twice in the last two years, both times losing. In 2021, they were defeated 1-0 by Leicester City, and in 2022, they were defeated 3-1 by Liverpool.

The Gunners have played in the Community Shield four times in the last ten years, winning all four games, two of which were decided on penalties.

The last time these two teams met in the Community Shield was back in 2014, when Arsenal won 3-0.

