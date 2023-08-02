Arsenal vs Man City: preview, Lineups, injury news, Head record And More ahead of Community Shield
In the Community Shield, Arsenal will face Manchester City. Manchester City won the Premier League and the FA Cup, while Arsenal finished second.
The season start is set for August 6, 2023, and will take place at Wembley Stadium.
The Football Association (FA) has agreed to delay the Community Shield kick-off time to allow fans to travel from London to Manchester following the game. The game will now begin at 4 p.m., rather than the previously scheduled 5:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs Manchester City potential XI Starting Lineup
Arsenal potential lineup
MANCHESTER CITY POTENTIAL LINEUP
ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER CITY:- INJURY NEWS
Manchester City Injury
Kevin De Bruyne: Thigh injury
Nathan Ake: Other
ARSENAL INJURY NEWS
Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga: Muscular Injury
Reiss Nelson: Ankle/Foot Injury
Folarin Balogun: Ankle/Foot Injury
Declan Rice: Other
Oleksandr Zinchenko: Calf/Shin/Heel Injury
ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER CITY:- HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER CITY:- Prediction
Manchester City has won the Community Shield six times, while Arsenal has won it 16 times. City has participated in the competition twice in the last two years, both times losing. In 2021, they were defeated 1-0 by Leicester City, and in 2022, they were defeated 3-1 by Liverpool.
The Gunners have played in the Community Shield four times in the last ten years, winning all four games, two of which were decided on penalties.
The last time these two teams met in the Community Shield was back in 2014, when Arsenal won 3-0.
Hoyboychidi13 (
)