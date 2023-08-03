Arsenal vs Man City: Community Shield Prediction, Kick-off Time, Team News And Venue

The highly anticipated Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday promises to be an exciting curtain-raiser for the new football season. Man City, coming off an impressive treble-winning campaign last season, will be aiming to kick-start their new season with another piece of silverware. However, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, having finished second in the previous Premier League season, is determined to halt Man City’s dominance and launch a strong challenge for the league title.

Arsenal has been active in the transfer market, embarking on an ambitious recruitment drive to close the gap with the dominant City side. The Gunners have assembled a new-look team, and this match will serve as a significant early test of their progress under Arteta’s leadership.

The kick-off for the clash is scheduled for 4 pm BST on Sunday, August 6, 2023, and the iconic Wembley Stadium in London will host the match. As the traditional curtain-raiser, both teams will be eager to lay down a marker for the upcoming season.

In terms of team news, Arsenal will be without Gabriel Jesus, who is recovering from a knee injury. However, Bukayo Saka is expected to return to the squad after missing a recent match due to illness. On the other hand, Manchester City might be without their talisman Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Champions League final in June.

While it is always tough to bet against a team like Manchester City, who have been the benchmark of success in recent years, they may take a little time to find their rhythm after the break. Despite this Man City remains a formidable force, making them the team to beat.

Predictions for the match suggest a tightly contested affair, with Manchester City edging out a 2-1 victory. However, in football, anything can happen, and Arsenal will surely put up a spirited fight to make their intentions clear for the upcoming Premier League season.

