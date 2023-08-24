Arsenal vs Fulham: Team News, Date And Kick-off Time

Arsenal is gearing up to host Fulham in a London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, seeking another spirited clash on their home turf.

Just a mere five days after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace, the Gunners are setting their sights on a potentially smoother encounter against a Fulham side that’s grappling with challenges at both the offensive and defensive ends of the field.

Fulham’s season began on a positive note as they managed to overcome a dismal Everton team in their opening fixture. However, their enthusiasm was quickly dampened as Brentford convincingly outplayed them in their most recent match on their own grounds.

The fixture between Arsenal and Fulham is locked in for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The action is set to unfold at the Emirates Stadium, situated in the north of London.

Taking a glance at the team updates, Arsenal will unfortunately be without Takehiro Tomiyasu due to his red card against Crystal Palace. This absence might open the door for Gabriel to make a starting appearance, having spent the previous two matches on the bench. On the injury front, Folarin Balogun and Albert Sambi Lokonga are on the road to recovery, but it appears that neither of them is currently part of Mikel Arteta’s immediate plans.

Fulham, on the other hand, will have to make do without captain Tim Ream due to his sending-off in the match against Brentford. This compounds the challenges of an already vulnerable defense. To fill the gap, summer signing Calvin Bassey is expected to step up. A positive development for Fulham is the likely availability of Joao Palhinha, who came off the bench in the previous game and is now poised to start, providing a significant boost under the leadership of Marco Silva.

