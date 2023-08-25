Arsenal v Fulham – Three events to watch out for when Fulham visit Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s men will welcome another London club to the Emirates on Saturday, when Fulham visit after winning a London derby away at Selhurst Park.

Last season, Arsenal won the double over their London rivals, coming from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates before overpowering them 3-0 at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal has not been at their best this season, but they have taken all six points from their opening two games. Can the Gunners regain their best form on Saturday?

1. Gabriel and Zinchenko in the starting XI?

Most Arsenal fans have seen enough of Thomas Partey in the inverted right-back role to form an opinion: it doesn’t work. The experiment may have been carried out due to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s lack of fitness. However, having appearing late at Selhurst Park, he should be ready to go from the start on Saturday. Hopefully, he can fill in at left-back, allowing Gabriel to return to the starting lineup.

Gabriel has struggled with concentration in some games, but he is still one of the greatest defenders in the Premier League. His connection with William Saliba was crucial to Arsenal’s title challenge last season. He’s also a good target for headers on set plays.

2. Gabriel Jesus’ appearance?

Jesus was spotted training on Thursday, which can only be good for Arsenal. While Jesus may not be entirely fit, it is preferable to ease him back into the fold gradually. He was out for much of last season and began 2023/24 on the injured list.

Arsenal needs Jesus more than ever this season, as they compete in four competitions and against the greatest teams in Europe. Bringing him back earlier than planned may sound appealing, but it is not required. Eddie Nkietah and Leandro Trossard have demonstrated their ability to create and score. While having him in the lineup against Manchester United would be great, the Gunners have plenty of options to replace his goals.

3. Can Kai Havertz find his role?

Havertz received heavy criticism in the first two matches, but some of it was justified. He has yet to find his foothold in this side, but not for lack of trying. He found Gabriel Martinelli on the left side of the box early in Monday’s game, and the Brazilian should’ve taken advantage of the opportunity. Havertz finished with a 91% pass accuracy and won the most duels against Palace.

Granted, that isn’t as noticeable as goals and assists, but he is making a difference. When putting a price tag on a player most Arsenal fans believed the club didn’t need, things like pass accuracy and won duels aren’t taken into account.

