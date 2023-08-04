Arsenal Transfer: Players Who Could Still Depart Emirates Stadium This Summer

As the summer transfer window enters its final stages, Arsenal fans may have to brace themselves for the possibility of some key players leaving the Emirates Stadium. Amidst ongoing discussions and rumoured interest from other clubs, five players stand out as potential departures for the Gunners: Nicolas Pépé, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Matt Turner.

Photo credit: Skysport

1. Nicolas Pépé:

Nicolas Pépé arrived at Arsenal with high expectations following his record-breaking transfer from Lille in 2019. While the Ivorian winger has shown flashes of brilliance, consistency has often eluded him. The emergence of younger talents and the need to raise funds for new signings might prompt Arsenal to consider offloading Pépé this summer. Several European clubs are reportedly interested in securing his services, making his departure a distinct possibility.

2. Albert Sambi Lokonga:

Despite being a promising talent with great potential, young midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga could find himself on the move this summer. Arsenal’s midfield is stacked with talented players, and with the arrival of other new signings, playing time may be limited for the Belgian international. A loan move or a permanent transfer to a club offering more regular minutes could be on the cards.

3. Matt Turner:

The signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United has raised questions about the future of Matt Turner at Arsenal. The American goalkeeper has impressed in Major League Soccer (MLS) with the New England Revolution, but the competition for the number one spot at Emirates Stadium has become intense. With David Raya also in the picture, a potential transfer move for Turner could be in the offing to secure regular playing time.

4. Eddie Nketiah:

Eddie Nketiah is another Arsenal player whose future hangs in the balance. Despite showing glimpses of his goal-scoring prowess, the young striker has struggled to cement his place in the starting XI. Arsenal may consider loaning him out to a club where he can develop and gain valuable first-team experience. Several Championship clubs have expressed interest in securing his services.

5. Reiss Nelson:

Reiss Nelson has found opportunities limited at Arsenal, and a loan move or permanent transfer could be beneficial for his development. The young winger possesses tremendous potential, and a fresh start at a new club may be the catalyst needed to unlock his talents fully. Several Premier League clubs are believed to be monitoring his situation closely.

Imjohn (

)