Arsenal Targets Gremio’s Versatile Midfielder Bitello as Representatives Head to Brazil”

Arsenal Pursuing Gremio’s Bitello as Mikel Arteta Explores Brazilian Market

In a bid to strengthen their squad, Arsenal has turned its attention to Gremio’s 23-year-old midfielder, Bitello. Reports suggest that the Gunners have dispatched representatives to Brazil with the aim of securing the talented player’s signature.

Bitello’s impressive performances last season, which contributed to his team’s promotion to the top-flight, have caught the eye of several clubs. The uncapped Brazilian showcased his abilities by scoring seven goals and providing three assists. Now, Arsenal, under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta, is eager to bring him to North London.

Known for his versatility, Bitello showcased his capabilities in various midfield positions throughout the previous campaign. This has led Arsenal to consider him as a potentially cost-effective alternative to other midfield targets, such as Romeo La, who have been linked with the club this summer.

With Arsenal’s representatives on the ground in Brazil, all eyes will be on the outcome of their bid for Bitello as they aim to bolster their midfield options ahead of the upcoming season

