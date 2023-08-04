Arsenal submits 20 million euros to Brentford for David Raya

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Premier League Giant, Arsenal Football Club have submitted an opening bid of around 20 Million Euros plus 3 Million Euros to Brentford for their Goalkeeper, David Raya.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Thursday the 3rd day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

The Gunners have been linked with Raya for the past couple of weeks now, they view him as the perfect goalkeeper to compete with Ramsdale at the Emirates Stadium and they have finally submitted an opening bid for him. Although it’s unclear if Brentford will accept the offer as they reportedly values the goalkeeper at around 30 million euros, we are looking forward to seeing how everything plays out.

David Raya have reportedly agreed personal terms with Arsenal Football Club and he has also told Brentford that he wants the move, this is definitely a good news for all Arsenal fans out there. If the Gunners should complete the signing of Raya this summer, then it would be their 4th summer signing and this clearly shows that they are in for business come next season.

David Raya is considered as one of the finest goalkeeper in the English Premier League, known for his excellent ball distributions and brilliant build up play from the back, he will definitely be a great signing for Mikel Arteta and his men. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

Ola_Dan (

)