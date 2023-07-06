Arsenal Star, William Saliba Signs His New Long Term Contract To Stay At The Club Until June 2027

Arsenal football club of England prolific and versatile defender, William Saliba has today signed by extending his contract for the club until the summer of 2027.

The France international who has been considered as a key and prominent figure in the squad since his return from a loan spell at Olympique Marseille, where he plied his trade in the previous campaign has today showed his commitment and loyalty to the club.

William Saliba with his love for the Gunners today signed a contract extension of four years which will see him through at the Emirates Stadium until June 2027, having already accepted the proposal in June before the documents were finally signed today with an option to a further year till 2028.

William Saliba in the just concluded season was pivotal for the Mikel Arteta led team both at the domestic top-flight league and European competitions, where he displayed some solid performance that made him an irreplaceable figure in the squad paraded by the Spaniard tactician.

This was made more evident when the young prolific defender got injured which made him to be sidelined for a couple of games with his great influx of influence in the team greatly missed, considering the rate at which they conceded goals compared to the time while he took charge the helm of affairs at the heart of the defence line.

As such, William Saliba in the last campaign played major and instrumental roles for the Gunners in their impressive season in the English Premier League where they finished second behind league champions, Manchester City thereby made a return to the UEFA Champions League.

He will as a result be optimistic to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in the coming seasons as they continue their pursuit to be contenders in every competitions when the new season begins.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)