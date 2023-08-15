Arsenal Star, Saliba Tops List Of Players That Completed Most Passes On Match Day 1 Of 2023/24 EPL Season

Only 7 players completed 100 or more passes on the first weekend of 2023/24 English Premier League season. Interestingly, Arsenal’s William Saliba is on top of the list. Let us take a look at these special breed of players.

Saliba completed 127 out of 130 attempted passes against Nottingham Forest on August 12, 2023. This gives the Cameroonian-born Frenchman 97.7% accuracy. Despite being a centre-back, the 22-year-old defender created one goal chance and even made an assist. He gave the pass that led to the winning goal by Bukayo Saka 32 minutes into the match.

The France-born footballer is followed by Thiago Silva, a Brazilian. This Chelsea star attempted 118 passes and completed 111 his first game of the season. The former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan star made one key pass against Liverpool last Sunday. The 38-year-old is closely followed by Lewis Dunk, an England international. This Brighton captain made completed 110 passes. This is 92.4% of his total attempts (119). It should be noted that Dunk is the only Englishman among the top 7.

The next two players on the list, Rodri and Yves Bissouma, are midfielders. The former is the first player to make more than a century of passes this season. He completed 107 out of 110 attempts in the opening game against Burnley last Friday. Like Saliba, this Spaniard made one assist and netted a goal as the Citizens thrashed the Clarets on match day 1. Bissouma (a Malian) completed the same. number of pasess as Rodri but in 116 tries.

Emerson Royal is the second Brazilian and second Tottenham’s star among them. He is credited with 105 passes after making a total of 117 attempts. This defender is followed by Thomas Partey, a Ghana international that plays for Arsenal. This defensive midfielder completed 100 passes in 203 tries. It should be put on record that he had the highest number of passes into the final third in Gunners’ first match of the season.

Images: Sky Sports

