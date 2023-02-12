Arsenal Should Have Won 1-0 Yesterday, As Referee Expert Gives Verdict On Offside Call

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal’s chase for the title hit a bump yesterday, as they failed to beat Brentford at the Emirates despite scoring first through Leandro Trossard. Eight minutes after this goal, Ivan Toney equalized for the bees from a chaotic round of set-piece. They lifted a free-kick into the box and kept it on the air until they could create a clear chance, as Ramsdale left his goal opened for no sensible reason.

A referee expert analyzed the goal yesterday and revealed that Ivan Toney’s goal shouldn’t have counted, as the last pass received the ball from an offside position. Lee Mason who was the video assistant referee did not do his job properly and it cost Arsenal two points.

It’s incredible the rate to which premier league referees are allowed to make costly mistakes, as this is not the first error that has made Arsenal drop points this season. Lee Mason has no excuse for not drawing the offside lines, and now he has given Manchester City a chance to displace Arsenal at the top of the table.

