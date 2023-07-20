SPORT

Arsenal set new record after defeating MSL All-Stars 5-0 in pre-season friendly game

Arsenal set a new record after securing a dominant win against Wayne Rooney’s MSL All-Stars. The Gunners scored with all their shots on target and won the game by 5 goals to nil, with Kai Havertz getting his first goal in Arsenal shirt.

After a 1-1 draw in their previous pre-season game against FC Nurnberg, Mikel Arteta’s side started the game on the front door and five minutes into the first half, Gabriel Jesus fired his side in front and in the 23rd minutes, Leandro Trossard added the second goal.

Few minutes into the second half, Jorginho scored Arsenal’s third goal from the penalty spot after a handball by Tim Parker, before Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz scored two late goals to finish the rout.

After putting five past their opponents in their first game of the US pre-season tour, the North London side matched a record for most goals by a visiting team in the MSL All-Star game and also set a new one for margin of victory. (The biggest win in an MSL All-Star game)

