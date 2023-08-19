Arsenal Revive Interest in Signing Man City World-class star to replace the injured Jurrien Timber

Cancelo is one of the players rumored to be leaving Manchester City this summer. The defender is said to want to leave after no longer sharing the same vision as Pep Guardiola.

Currently, Cancelo is searching for a new club. Several top European clubs are reportedly interested in the services of the Portuguese national team defender.

According to a report from 90min, there’s a new contender for Cancelo’s services this summer. That club is Manchester City’s rival, Arsenal.

In Need of a Defender

Initially, Arsenal had no plans to recruit Cancelo this summer. However, their plans have recently changed.

This change was prompted by their new defender, Jurrien Timber, suffering a serious injury. He will be absent from The Gunners’ squad for a considerable period of time.

This situation has led Arsenal to look for a new defender, and Cancelo is reported to be an option they’re considering.

Formulating a Plan

According to the report, Arsenal’s interest in Cancelo is more than just talk.

They are said to have started formulating attractive offers for both the defender and Manchester City. They are currently refining these offers.

In the near future, they will initiate discussions with City to expedite this transfer.

Strong Competitors

The report claims that Arsenal faces tough competition for Cancelo’s transfer.

The defender is reportedly a target for Barcelona at the moment, and it’s said that he has already agreed to a contract with the Catalan team.

Legend2krissOzi (

)