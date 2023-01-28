Arsenal Ranked The Most Successful Club In FA Cup History Based On Number Of Titles Won

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to 90 min, Arsenal who were knocked out of the FA cup yesterday by Manchester City, are ranked as the most successful club in the history of the tournament based on number of titles won. Let’s take a look at other clubs and how they’re ranked.

1. Arsenal: the most successful club in the history of the FA cup is Arsenal. The Gunners who were knocked out of the tournament yesterday by Manchester City, have won the title 14 times.

2. Manchester United: Arsenal are closely followed in second position by Manchester United who’ve won the FA cup trophy 12 times. Should they defeat Reading later today and go on to win the title, it would be their 13th title in the history of the tournament.

3. Chelsea: the third most successful team in FA cup history is Chelsea. According to reports gathered, they’ve won the title 8 times.

4. Liverpool: Liverpool who are currently holders of the title, are the fourth most successful club in the history of the tournament. Should they be victorious at the end of this ongoing tournament, they would take their tally to 9 titles.

5. Tottenham Hotspur: the fifth most successful club in the history of the tournament is Tottenham Hotspur. According to reports gathered, they’ve won the title 8 times.

6. Aston Villa: Tottenham Hotspur are closely followed in sixth position by Aston Villa. According to reports gathered, they’ve won the title 7 times. Kindly take a look at the image below for more details.

UniqueUpdatez (

)