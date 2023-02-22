Arsenal Preparing to Fight for the Signature of Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram in the summer. The Gunners have identified the Frenchman as a potential option to upgrade their attacking line, but will face competition from multiple clubs across Europe.

Marcus Thuram has entered the final six months of his contract and will become a free agent this summer. It was expected that the French striker would move in January, but the Bundesliga club were able to retain him until the end of this season.

The 25-year-old has already accumulated 14 goals and 4 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions this season (stats Transfermarkt). The Frenchman’s excellent form also earned him a spot in France’s 26-man squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where he picked up 2 assists as well.

According to Spanish publication AS ( TBR), Arsenal are interested in making a summer move for Marcus Thuram. With Champions League football almost certain to return to the Emirates next season, the Gunners are planning to strengthen their forward line and the France international has been branded as a phenomenal option.

However, given his contract situation, Thuram is not short of options with many potential suitors from England, Italy and Spain are lining up for his signature. Beside the Gunners, Tottenham, Liverpool, Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid – all are interested in signing him.

Meanwhile, another Spanish news outlet Sport ( Daily Mail) reported that Premier League side Aston Villa, led by former Gunners coach Unai Emery, are also in the race for the forward alongside Newcastle United. Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla are also said to be monitoring the 25-year-old.

When Gabriel Jesus sidelined due to a knee injury, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had to turn to the winter transfer window to maintain the team’s scoring. The club signed Leandro Trossard and Jorginho, with the former scoring in the 1-1 draw against Brentford.

The versatility of Marcus Thuram to play in any position in the front three will enable Arsenal to switch between tactics more fluidly. Given his free-agent status in the summer, it is no surprise that top Premier League clubs are interested in the French forward.

Player Analysis

Marcus Thuram, son of French football legend Lilian Thuram, began his professional career at LOSC Lille. The striker is highly versatile, able to play on either wing based on the manager’s preference. Although he has been criticized for being selfish in front of the goal, he has shown great scoring ability.

The Frenchman’s height belies his impressive blend of top-speed and strength, making him a difficult player for defenders to contain. While his initial explosiveness in wide areas during one-on-one situations may not be considered elite, it is still quite solid. What sets Thuram apart is his ability to hold onto the ball once he gains separation, making it difficult for the defenders to dispossess him.

It is worth noting that Borussia Mönchengladbach often lure their opponents to press high, and then play through it, maximising Thuram’s chances to create havoc in the final-third. However, his weak play-making skills hinder his ability to produce top-level shots for himself and his teammates.

Verdict

Arteta desperately needs someone who can assume part of the attacking responsibility so that the he can rest key players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli who have been putting in multiple shifts. With Jesus’s ability to play as a wide forward since his Manchester City days, the Arsenal manager should be able to accommodate both Marcus Thuram and Gabriel Jesus in the starting eleven.

Although the North London side’s current priority is to win the Premier League, they plan to focus on strengthening their forward line after the season concludes. The Gunners aim to enhance their offensive options and have recognised the French national as a potential candidate to strengthen their team.

