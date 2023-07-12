Arsenal Pre-Season Fixtures With Date Ahead of the New Season

English Premier League giant, Arsenal were impressive with their level of performance in the last campaign as they posed to be a serious and favourite contender in their domestic top-flight league.

Arsenal in the competition were very determined from the start before losing the title narrowly to reigning Champion, Manchester City towards the end of the campaign.

Arsenal with a bid to continue their blistering run of form in the new season will be facing some tough opponents during their pre-season tour, which will be a proper way to fine-tune their adequate readiness heading into the new season which is set to kick off in August.

As such, the North London club will be playing against teams from Germany, Spain, France among others including oppositions from the English Premier League.

Arsenal Pre-Season Fixtures with date could be seen below:

– Versus Nurnberg (July 13)

– Versus MLS All-stars (July 19)

– Versus Manchester United (July 22)

– Versus FC Barcelona (July 26)

– Versus AS Monaco (August 2)

– Versus Manchester City (August 6).

The Mikel Arteta’s side going into these games will be hoping to be in fine shape so as to also be on the right track heading into the season proper.

