Declan Rice has just finished a hectic day at Arsenal, which included passing his medical. Jurrien Timber has passed his physical at Arsenal and will be wearing number 12 for the club going forward.

Ismail Oulad M’Hand, a promising young midfielder, has signed his first professional deal with Arsenal. Salah-Eddine’s younger brother Ismail is also a member of the club.

William Saliba, Arsenal’s outstanding defender, has signed a new deal with the club through June 2028. He will wear jersey number 2.

Arsenal’s New 4-3-3 This season’s exciting lineup, which might win the Premier League thanks to new acquisitions, will feature Goalkeeper Onana and four defenders. Arsenal’s defense will include Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, and Joao Cancelo. Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice would man the middle for Arsenal, while Saka, Mbappe, and Martinelli would lead the assault.

