Arsenal Players Train Ahead Of Man United’s Clash, Kai Havertz Spotted

Arsenal players have continued to train very hard ahead of their important Premier League clash against Man United this weekend, and fans would be hoping to see them come out with three points ahead of their counterpart.

In the recent training photos shared by Arsenal on Facebook, the likes of Bukola Saka, Gabrielle Martinelli, Trossard, Kai Havertz, and Zinchenko were all seen training really hard.

Below are some of the photos from the training sessions;

Arsenal have failed to add to their ranks ahead of the closing transfer window, and fans would be wondering if Mikel Arteta would make any move before the close of the window.

Arsenal goes into the game against Man United on the back of a 2-2 draw with Fulham, and they must get a win or draw against Man United if they must remain ahead of the Red Devils after Sunday’s game.

Let’s have your thoughts.

