Arsenal player ratings vs Man City

Leandro Trossard’s late deflected strike was what forced the 2023 Community Shield into a penalty shootout after Cole Palmer had given Man City the lead in the first-half.

Kai Havertz was dreadful with his finishing in the opening 45 minutes and squandered three big opportunities to put Arsenal ahead but Aaron Ramsdale was able to save his teammate blushes with a vital penalty save to deny Rodri’s spot kick.

Now, with all that in mind, let’s quickly take a look at how the Arsenal players fared in the Community Shield against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Aaron Ramsdale (7/10)

His No.1 spot might come under threat with Arsenal currently negotiating a deal for a new goalkeeper, but the Englishman was the hero in Arsenal’s Community shield triumph over Man City at Wembley.

Ben White (6/10)

The Englishman struggled against Jack Grealish but offered something tangible in attack.

William Saliba (7/10)

The Frenchman was as solid as a rock against Man City’s Erling Haaland.

Jurrien Timber (6/10)

The Dutchman was handed his first competitive start as an Arsenal player against Man City but was ghosted in the build-up to Man City’s opening goal.

Kieran Tierney (7/10)

In the absence of Aleskandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney delivered.

Declan Rice (5/10)

The former West Ham United captain was a bit shaky in his Arsenal debut.

Thomas Partey (7/10)

It was yet again, another decent performance from the Ghanaian superstar.

Martin Odegaard (7/10)

The young Arsenal captain kept his cool in the penalty shootout against Manchester City and sent Ortega the wrong way.

Bukayo Saka (8/10)

As efficient as ever. The England international continues to grow stronger game after game.

He claimed the assist for Leandro Trossard’s equalising goal for Arsenal.

Kai Havertz (4/10)

The German international is unreliable as a centre forward and Arsenal cannot start the new season with the 24-year-old as their No.9.

Gabriel Martinelli (5/10)

The Brazilian was largely annoymous before he was substituted in the second-half.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard (9/10)

He scored the late equaliser that forced the 2023 Community Shield into a penalty shootout then, converted his own spot kick against Man City.

Emile Smith-Rowe (6/10)

The England international was lively after he was introduced in the second-half by Mikel Arteta.

Eddie Nketiah (5/10)

He completed some nice passes after his introduction.

Kelvin727 (

)