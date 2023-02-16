Arsenal Player Ratings: Tomiyasu Flops As Jorginho Shines On Arsenal Debut

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Gunners were outclassed and outfought by Pep Guardiola’s Man City at the Emirates stadium.

The victory lifted Man City above Arsenal in the Premier League table and it is now 11 successive defeat for Arsenal against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has work to do and fast, before it could prove impossible to overthrow Man City in the title race.

The Gunners are now winless in their last four matches in all competition and their next Premier League outing will be an away trip to Aston Villa before heading to King Power stadium to take on Leicester City, a week later.

Now, with that in mind, below is a player rating of how Arsenal players performed against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Aaron Ramsdale (5/10):

He certainly should have done better in Erling Haaland’s goal but couldn’t do anything to stop Jack Grealish second half strike.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (4/10):

The main villain in Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat against Manchester City. His poor pass gifted Man City an opening goal through Kevin De Brunye. Before Jack Grealish second half effort deflected off his legs and ended up at the back of the net.

Gabriel Magalhaes (4/10):

The Brazilian centre back suffered a difficult night against Erling Haaland.

William Saliba (5/10):

The Frenchman made a couple of great tackles but couldn’t stop Man City from scoring trice.

Zinchenko (6/10):

He made a couple of great interceptions in the first half but struggled to cope against Riyad Mahrez.

Jorginho (6/10):

He made a fine start to his Arsenal career and filled in well in the absence of Thomas Partey.

Granit Xhaka (6/10):

He was a bit anonymous against Man City, while Arsenal tried getting back into the game.

Martin Odegaard (7/10):

Probably the best and most lively player on the pitch for Arsenal as the Gunners struggled to keep up with Man City’s fast tempo.

Bukayo Saka (6/10):

He scored a stoppage time penalty in the first half but was unable to trouble Nathan Ake.

Eddie Nketiah (5/10):

Missed a host of chances against Man City and those missed chances cost Arsenal the game against Man City.

Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

Despite his current loss of form, Mikel Arteta still handed him a start ahead of Leandro Trossard.

The Brazilian struggled to make a concrete impact on the game as Arsenal slipped down to second place in the Premier League log.

Kelvin727 (

)