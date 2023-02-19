Arsenal player Ratings: Jorginho And Martinelli Shines As Gunners Return To EPL Submit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Gunners bounced back from their Premier League defeat against Man City with a 4-2 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Arsenal struck twice in stoppage time to seal a dramatic win at Villa Park.

Below is a player rating of how Arsenal players performed against Aston Villa.

Aaron Ramsdale (7/10):

He couldn’t do any to stop Aston Villa’s two goals but he made a wonderful save to deny Leon Bailey in the second-half.

Ben White (7/10):

The Englishman was recalled back into Arsenal’s starting XI by Mikel Arteta but he struggled against Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.

Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):

He wasn’t comfortable with the ball on his feet and struggled mostly in the first-half.

William Saliva (6/10):

The Frenchman struggled to contain Ollie Watkins.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (6/10):

The Ukraine international struggled in the first half but improved in the second half.

Jorginho (8/10):

In the absence of Thomas Partey, Jorginho was exceptional against Aston Villa as his late effort gave Arsenal a 3-2 lead at Villa Park at stoppage time.

Granit Xhaka (6/10):

He wasn’t at his very best against the Villains.

Martin Odegaard (6/10):

He made some lovely touches in the first half but missed a huge chance that should have put Arsenal ahead.

Bukayo Saka (7/10):

He capped his brilliant performance with an equalising goal for Arsenal against Aston Villa.

Eddie Nketiah (4/10):

He was anonymous against Aston Villa and missed a huge chance in the second half.

Leandro Trossard (4/10):

He was involved right from the start by Mikel Arteta but he struggled to make a concrete impact.

Substitution

Gabriel Martinelli (8/10):

He made a huge difference as he came on from the bench.

Fabio Viera (7/10):

He provided a lovely assist for Martinelli’s goal.

Rob Holding (5/10):

He had only few minutes to make an impact.

