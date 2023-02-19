Arsenal player Ratings: Jorginho And Martinelli Shines As Gunners Return To EPL Submit
The Gunners bounced back from their Premier League defeat against Man City with a 4-2 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Arsenal struck twice in stoppage time to seal a dramatic win at Villa Park.
Below is a player rating of how Arsenal players performed against Aston Villa.
Aaron Ramsdale (7/10):
He couldn’t do any to stop Aston Villa’s two goals but he made a wonderful save to deny Leon Bailey in the second-half.
Ben White (7/10):
The Englishman was recalled back into Arsenal’s starting XI by Mikel Arteta but he struggled against Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.
Gabriel Magalhaes (6/10):
He wasn’t comfortable with the ball on his feet and struggled mostly in the first-half.
William Saliva (6/10):
The Frenchman struggled to contain Ollie Watkins.
Oleksandr Zinchenko (6/10):
The Ukraine international struggled in the first half but improved in the second half.
Jorginho (8/10):
In the absence of Thomas Partey, Jorginho was exceptional against Aston Villa as his late effort gave Arsenal a 3-2 lead at Villa Park at stoppage time.
Granit Xhaka (6/10):
He wasn’t at his very best against the Villains.
Martin Odegaard (6/10):
He made some lovely touches in the first half but missed a huge chance that should have put Arsenal ahead.
Bukayo Saka (7/10):
He capped his brilliant performance with an equalising goal for Arsenal against Aston Villa.
Eddie Nketiah (4/10):
He was anonymous against Aston Villa and missed a huge chance in the second half.
Leandro Trossard (4/10):
He was involved right from the start by Mikel Arteta but he struggled to make a concrete impact.
Substitution
Gabriel Martinelli (8/10):
He made a huge difference as he came on from the bench.
Fabio Viera (7/10):
He provided a lovely assist for Martinelli’s goal.
Rob Holding (5/10):
He had only few minutes to make an impact.
