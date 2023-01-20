Arsenal officially announce their first January signing as they also prepare to sign a new defender

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal has officially announced their first January signing. After missing out on couple of their targets, Arsenal has finally secured the transfer of Leandro Martinez from Brighton. The player became available after he had a falling out with his manager earlier this month.

Arsenal parted with £21M plus £5M in add ons to sign the talented forward. All documents have been submitted and also hopes he will be available for the game against Man United.

Describing the player, Arsenal Manager, Arterta called the Trossard an Intelligent player

“He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level”.

In the similar news, Arsenal is set to announce the signing of Jakub Kiwior. Arsenal has finally agreed on a transfer fee with Spezia. The centerback will soon fly to London to complete his Medical and then sign a contract till June 2028.

Akinsports (

)