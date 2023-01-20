SPORT

Arsenal officially announce their first January signing as they also prepare to sign a new defender

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal has officially announced their first January signing. After missing out on couple of their targets, Arsenal has finally secured the transfer of Leandro Martinez from Brighton. The player became available after he had a falling out with his manager earlier this month.

Arsenal parted with £21M plus £5M in add ons to sign the talented forward. All documents have been submitted and also hopes he will be available for the game against Man United.

Describing the player, Arsenal Manager, Arterta called the Trossard an Intelligent player

“He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level”.

In the similar news, Arsenal is set to announce the signing of Jakub Kiwior. Arsenal has finally agreed on a transfer fee with Spezia. The centerback will soon fly to London to complete his Medical and then sign a contract till June 2028.

Akinsports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

53 seconds ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

19 mins ago

Mudryk Earns Praise And Plaudits From Chelsea Fans After His EPL Debut Against Liverpool

28 mins ago

EPL: Check out why the VAR was right to cancel Kai Havertz goal in the first half

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button