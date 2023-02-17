Arsenal Next Four Fixtures Compared To Manchester city, Man united And Tottenham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal’s winless streak of four games was extended by Manchester City, their Premier League title rivals, as the defending champions secured a 3-1 triumph at Emirates Stadium. This loss caused Mikel Arteta’s team to slip from their perch at the top of the league table, which they had held all season.

The game’s opening goal was scored by Kevin De Bruyne, who took advantage of a blunder by Takehiro Tomiyasu. Despite this setback, Arsenal responded strongly and drew level just before halftime when Bukayo Saka converted from the penalty spot following a foul by Ederson on Eddie Nketiah. However, City came out with renewed vigor in the second half and regained the lead through Jack Grealish after Gabriel Magalhaes had given the ball away.

After receiving a pass from De Bruyne, Erling Haaland secured the win for his team with a powerful close-range shot. As a result, the Gunners still hold 51 points, while City has also reached that total, making the title race even more exciting with several teams vying to join the fray.

Arsenal is keen to bounce back from their recent poor form and will be traveling to Villa Park to face Aston Villa, who are managed by their former coach Unai Emery. Last weekend, City easily overcame Villa, and Arsenal will be aiming for a comparable result when they play on Saturday.

After losing to Sean Dyche’s Everton a few weeks ago, Arsenal will host them at Emirates Stadium for a match that was originally scheduled to take place in September.

In their previous encounter at Goodison Park, Everton skillfully neutralized Arsenal’s offensive prowess. Mikel Arteta would hope that his side won’t experience a similar scenario, as he expects Everton to adopt a defensive strategy and try to capitalize on counter-attacks.

Even though Bournemouth may seem like the weakest opposition in Arsenal’s upcoming games, they should not be underestimated. The Cherries were unlucky not to win against Newcastle in their previous match and could potentially be a formidable opponent for the Gunners if taken lightly.

Arsenal has remained undefeated at Craven Cottage for more than ten years, but the current Fulham team built by Marco Silva has shown that they can hold their ground against tough opponents.

To secure a victory, Arteta’s squad will need to perform at their best, as demonstrated in their last encounter with the Cottagers, where a late second-half comeback by Arsenal narrowly prevented Fulham from taking all three points from Emirates Stadium.

