Arsenal Next 2 EPL Games That May See Them Drop Points In The Premier League

In the upcoming English Premier League fixtures, Premier league giants Arsenal faces challenging matches against Manchester United and Everton that could potentially lead to dropped points. The clash with Manchester United poses a significant test, as they have a strong squad and history of intense battles.

Arsenal’s defense will need to be tight to counter United’s attacking prowess. Everton, on the other hand, has a habit of causing upsets and has shown resilience against top teams. Arsenal must beware of Everton’s counterattacks and set pieces. Additionally, injuries or suspensions could impact Arsenal’s performance, affecting their lineup and strategy. Maintaining consistency in both matches is crucial for Arsenal to avoid dropping points.

The team’s ability to stay organized defensively and seize scoring opportunities will play a pivotal role. As the fixtures unfold, Arsenal’s preparation and execution will be pivotal in navigating these challenges and securing valuable points in the EPL table.

SportFocus (

)