Arsenal new signing set to be out for 7 Months after tearing his ACL

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano reported that Netherland International, Jurrien Timber has torn his ACL and he will be out for 6 to 7 months.

Fabrizio Romano revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Wednesday the 16th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that Jurrien Timber picked up an Injury on his debut few days ago, during Arsenal opening game of the 2023/2024 Premier League Campaign against Nottingham Forest and he will be sidelined for 6 to 7 months.

According to reports, The player sustained an Injury to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his right knee and he’s expected to undergo surgery in the next couple of days. This is definitely not a good one for the player as he just recently joined the club, this is also a huge blow to the Arsenal Football Club as the Netherland International is considered as an important member of the squad.

Recall that few weeks ago, The Gunners completed the signing of Timber from Amsterdam Giant, Ajax for a fee reported to be around 45 Million Euros and he was part of the squad that travelled for the preseason tour.

Jurrien Timber is considered as one of the finest Defender in Europe, known for his strength, vision and defensive prowess, we wish him quick recovery and we hope to get to see him on the pitch soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

