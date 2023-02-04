Arsenal new signing Jakub kiwior breaks record in his first training sessions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports from Emirates, Arsenal new signing Jakub kiwior has broken three records in his first training sessions with Arsenal football club.

The Polish international who signed for Arsenal from Spezia in a surprise move in a deal worth £20 million has completed his first training for the club yesterday.

Kiwior was brought in as a backup for Arsenal centre back William Saliba and also Gabriel Magalhaes as Arsenal are eager to remain at the top of the league and are leaving no chance to opposition teams.

According to the reports, the 22-year-old has made a quick impact on the training ground as he has broken many records in the fitness test. Kiwior has set Records for the fastest short sprint, highest agility jump and standing spring record.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday after the training sessions, Mikel Arteta described Kiwior as a ‘young talent with incredible potential who’s going to adapt really well to our way of playing’.

