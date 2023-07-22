Arsenal Needs A Way Better Striker Than Jesus Or Nketiah To Stand A Chance Of Winning The EPL Or UCL

Arsenal Football Club have reportedly spent the most amount of money on signings in this summer transfer window. The Gunners have been able to acquire the services of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timbers, and Kai Havertz for a combined sum of 232 million euros which is indeed very massive. Obviously, these top-quality signings have been made by the Arsenal’s Board to help in improving their team’s performance and make them compete even better in all competitions next season especially in the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Well, I believe Arsenal needs a way better striker than Gabriel Jesus or Edward Nketiah to have a better chance of winning the Premier League or even the UEFA Champions League title next season. The Gunners can’t come into a competition like the Premier League or UEFA Champions League next season hoping to win either title without having a reliable goalscorer leading the team’s attack. Don’t get me wrong, Gabriel Jesus and Edward Nketiah are both brilliant ballers with different styles of play.

The Brazilian International can be sometimes very creative when orchestrating his team’s attack but awful when it comes to converting clear-cut chances for Arsenal. The English International on the other hand doesn’t have the best finishing in front of goal despite concerning himself with only the main duty of a striker.

The North London Side need a striker who would be able to score close to 40 percent of their goals next season in all competitions. The Gunners shouldn’t feel relaxed with their few signings in this transfer window because they still need to get a striker who can greatly rely on for goals next season.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping a comment below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)