Granit Xhaka, formerly the captain of Arsenal, will be leaving the club this summer to join Bayer Leverkusen of the Bundesliga. The star will leave Arsenal after seven years to sign a five-year contract with the German club.

In recent years, he has played a crucial role for the Gunners, who have risen to prominence again thanks to his efforts. In the previous season, he was phenomenal and a major reason why the squad was in the championship hunt.

The 30-year-old has decided to leave the team after spending several years there, so the Gunners will need to find a replacement. Xhaka has been phenomenal in central midfield for the Arsenal for the majority of his professional career.

Arteta will try to acquire his replacement, with most fans and commentators favoring Kai Havertz for the position. This summer, the German international moved from the Blues to the Gunners, where he is anticipated to play a significant role.

Although he is classified as an attacking midfielder, he has been considered for the role typically filled by Granit Xhaka. The star will thrive next season playing under Mikel Arteta and will make a huge impression in the middle of the field.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old Portuguese sensation Fabio Vieira, who has not been playing regularly under Arteta despite high hopes, could turn out to be the finest substitute for Xhaka.

He is mostly an offensive midfielder, but he has also excelled in the central midfield role. The outstanding player has the potential to step in and succeed as Granit Xhaka’s replacement for the upcoming season.

