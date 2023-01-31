Arsenal, Man City, & Newcastle Utd’s Possible Lineups For Their Next Premier League Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal may have lost against Man City in the FA Cup’s fourth round on Friday, but the manner of the defeat will not give other Premier League teams too much of a psychological boost. However, they travel to Everton with the hopes of extending the gap between them and Manchester City to eight points for at least 24 hours. With the likes of Saliba, Ben White, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli all starting from the bench on Friday, Arteta is expected to roll them all back into the starting XI on Saturday at Godison Park.

Early signs suggest that the injury to Thomas Partey against Manchester City was not too severe, and the Gunners will continue to assess him ahead of their clash with Everton, but hopes are that the Ghanaian will be fit in time for that match.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs. Everton on Saturday

Ramsdale; Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka

Man City’s possible starting lineup vs Tottenham on Sunday

The last time Manchester City faced Tottenham, it ended in a 4-2 victory for the defending champions. To keep up with league leaders Arsenal, anything less than a win for Man City will be considered a loss.

Ederson; Ake, Akanji, Dias, Lewis; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez

Newcastle possible starting lineup vs West Ham on Saturday

The last time Newcastle faced West Ham in the Premier League, it ended in a 1-1 draw, but prior to that, West Ham beat Newcastle 4-2 in front of their fans. But Newcastle are a different team now; they are the team with the best defense this season because they’ve conceded just 11 goals this season. To cement their place in third position, they must beat West Ham.

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

The Premier League Table

