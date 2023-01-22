Arsenal looks to solidify lead against Manchester United in Premier League showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In today’s Premier League action, Arsenal will look to solidify their position at the top of the table as they take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners currently sit five points clear of second-place United and will be looking to build on their recent North London Derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Arsenal will be aware that their only Premier League defeat of the season came in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta’s team will have to contend with the absence of Gabriel Jesus, while United will be without the suspended Casemiro and the injured Diogo Dalot. There will be a late fitness test for Anthony Martial, who missed the midweek trip to Selhurst Park.

In the build-up to the match, Arsenal made a new addition to their team, registering Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard on Friday.

He will be available to play in today’s game.

