Arsenal Loan Star, Tavares Nets A Stunning Goal For Ligue 1 Giant In Hard-fought 3-2 Away League Win

Arsenal football club of England loan star, Nuno Tavares was incredible yesterday for French Ligue 1 giant Olympique Marseille in their 24th league game of the season away from home against Toulouse at the Stadium Municipal.

The 23 year old Portuguese international returned from injury and made his way straight into the starting XI line-up having been considered as a key figure in the squad since he kicked off his loan spell in the last summer transfer window.

Nuno Tavares was able to pick up his top notch and impressive goal scoring for his team in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter thereby scored a goal in his team’s away five-goal thriller.

The host opened the scoring sheet as early as the 3rd minute with a goal from Thijs Dallinga to make it one nil and was the only goal that separated the two sides going into the half time break.

The visitor in the second half of the game responded well as they stepped up their game with some more physical, tactical and technical displays thereby scored three straight goals from Chancel Mbemba, Cengiz Under and Nuno Tavares in the 52nd, 59th and 78th minute respectively to make it three goals to one before the host got the deficit reduced in the 87th minute courtesy of a goal from Ado Onaiwu which ended the game three goals to two at full time.

Nuno Tavares with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

