Arsenal Loan Star, Folarin Overtakes Kylian Mbappe In Golden Boot Race To Become Ligue 1 Top Scorer

Arsenal football club of England loan star, Folarin Balogun was exceptional yesterday for French Ligue 1 club-side Reims in their 21st league game of the season at home against Lorient at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

The 21 year old Nigerian-descent and England international has been enjoying a blistering goal scoring form for the Ligue 1 side since he kicked off his loan spell in the last summer transfer window, which as such made him a key and prominent figure in the squad as he replicated the same tempo in the show of the night where he scored an electrifying hat-trick.

Folarin Balogun in the game played pivotal role in the comeback win that helped his team secured the whole maximum three points of the night which moved them to the 11th spot on the table.

A stunning hat-trick from Folarin Balogun and a goal from Kamory Doumbia gave the host the four goals while the visitor scored their two goals from Enzo Lee Fee and Ibrahima Kone which ended the game in six-goal thriller.

Folarin Balogun with his hat-trick of the night has now taken his league goal tally of the season to 14 thereby overtake Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe on the goal scoring chart as they continue their pursuit in the Golden Boot race.

He will then be hoping to keep the momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)