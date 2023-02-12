Arsenal Loan Star, Balogun Nets A Goal For Ligue 1 Club-side In 4-0 Win To Become League’s Top Scorer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal football club of England loan star, Folarin Balogun was astonishing today for French Ligue 1 club-side Reims in their 23rd league game of the current campaign at home against Troyes at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

The England international and Nigerian-descent was handed a role to play in his team’s starting XI line-up, having established himself as an irreplaceable figure in the team since kick starting his loan spell in the last summer transfer window.

Upon making his debut following his arrival from his parent club, he has been enjoying a blistering goal scoring form in the competition which made him to be competing with other top attackers and as such emerged as one of the favourites to win the French Ligue 1 Golden Boot.

He yet again continue his incredible run of form at the front of goals as he scored one of the four goals scored by his team in the thrilling encounter which took his league tally of the season to 15, which is now the most of any player so far in the competition.

First half goals from Marshall Munetsi and Myziane Maolida scored in the 10th and 44th minute respectively gave the host a doubled lead going into the half time break which ended two goals to nil.

The host in the second half were more dominating as they put up some more physical, tactical and technical skills thereby got their lead extended in the 50th minute courtesy of a goal from Folarin Balogun to make it three goals to nil before Jens Cajuste wrapped up the massive win in the 82nd minute which ended the game four goals to nil at full time.

Folarin Balogun with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

