Arsenal loan star, Balogun nets a goal for Ligue 1 club in their emphatic 3-0 away League Cup win

Arsenal football club of England loan star and Nigerian-descent, Folarin Balogun was incredible yesterday for French Ligue 1 club-side Reims in their League Cup ties away from home against Les Herbiers at the Stade Massabielle.

The 21 year old England international retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been a key figure in the squad since kick starting his loan spell and he was able to deliver yet at the peak with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play.

The young forward maestro played his part and also contributed his quota for the visitor in the thrilling encounter thereby posed to be a big threat in the opposition box and as such scored the opening goal of the night penalty spot, which was instrumental in the convincing victory that booked a spot for them in the next round of the competition.

First half goal from Folarin Balogun made the difference between the two sides going into the half time break which ended one nil before Alexis Flips got the lead doubled in the 64th minute to make it two goals to nil, after which Martin Adeline wrapped up the massive win in the 84th minute to end the game three goals to nil at full time.

Folarin Balogun with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the current campaign.

