Arsenal Loan Star, Balogun Nets A Dramatic Last Minute Equalizer For Ligue 1 club-side Against PSG

Arsenal football club of England loanee, Folarin Balogun was incredible yesterday for French Ligue 1 club-side Reims in their 20th league game of the season away from home against Paris Saint Germain at the Parc Des Princes.

The England international and Nigerian-descent retained his spot in his team’s starting XI line-up having been a key figure in the squad since kick starting his loan spell in the last summer transfer window.

Folarin Balogun was at top notch for the visitor at the heart of the attacking line where he posed to be a big threat in the opposition box in the whole 90 minutes duration of the game, thereby scored a late dramatic equalizer that helped his team extended their unbeaten streaks to 12 games.

The first half of the game was such a balanced one between the two sides as there was nothing separating them going into the half time break which ended goalless draw.

The tempo of the game got more tensed up in the second half as they both put up some more dazzling displays with the taking the lead in the 51st minute with a goal from Neymar Junior to make it one nil, before the visitor got levelled courtesy of an equalizer from Folarin Balogun in the 95th minute to end the game one all draw at full time thereby making it no victor no vanquished.

Folarin Balogun with his great influx of influence in the show of the night will be hoping to keep the standard going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

